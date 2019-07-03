‘I’m going to steal this.’ Deputies say shoplifter was also carrying meth

Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users.

Tracy Tindall, 41, of Bradenton was at least honest about her intentions when she walked up to the clerk at the 7-11 at 5640 14th St. W., according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an arrest report, Tindall approached the clerk with the items she selected and attempted to use her debit card, which came back with insufficient funds. Cops say Tindall then told the clerk, “I’m going to steal this so you can call the cops if you want.”

Tindall left the store with the items, but she didn’t leave the area, the report states.

The clerk did indeed call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and deputies made contact with Tindall upon arrival. Cops say Tindall, “spontaneously stated that she stole from the 7-11.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Deputies searched Tindall and found a folded piece of paper inside her address book with a powdery substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the report.

Tindall was suddenly not so talkative as she declined to speak to deputies after being placed under arrest for felony drug possession.

She remained in the Manatee County jail as of Wednesday.