Lowe’s shoplifter gets away in a ‘gold Lexus sedan,’ cops say. They caught him in jail

Getaway car strikes deputy following retail theft in Sarasota A Bradenton woman who was being pursued by a deputy during a retail theft operation in Sarasota escaped in a waiting getaway car, video shows. The car struck a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputy as it pulled away. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Bradenton woman who was being pursued by a deputy during a retail theft operation in Sarasota escaped in a waiting getaway car, video shows. The car struck a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputy as it pulled away.

A 40-year-old Bradenton man was booked into the Manatee County jail June 28 on felony grand theft charges after deputies say he stole merchandise at Lowe’s and drove away in a gold Lexus sedan.

Gary Rister was already in the Manatee County jail on unrelated charges. It was his mug shot from his prior arrest that helped loss prevention officers at Lowe’s identify him as the thief, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Rister went to Lowe’s on 14th Street West on June 17 and walked away with a Bosch laser level valued at $549 without paying. The loss prevention officer attempted to stop Rister, who then assaulted the officer with the very merchandise he was stealing, according to the arrest report.

A review of the video surveillance cameras show Rister getting into a gold Lexus sedan and driving away.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The loss prevention officer was looking through recent arrest mug shots when he identified Rister as the suspect., the report states. A visit to Rister’s Facebook page helped verify his identity when the loss prevention officer spotted a tattoo on the suspect’s inner forearm that he recognized during the struggle with Rister, the sheriff’s office said.

While being interviewed at the jail by a deputy, Rister denied any involvement in the crime, telling the deputy that he has never even been to that particular Lowe’s.

The deputy notes Rister’s likeness in the video, the tattoo that was shown in the video and his, “unique balding pattern on the front of his hairline,” as all features that led to Rister’s identification and subsequent charges.

Rister remains in jail on a bond hold.