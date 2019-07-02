DCF worker stole identities of those seeking help, cops say. There were at least 2,000 victims

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office press conference on DCF data breah Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrest seven. A DCF employee is at the heart of what detectives say was a significant crime ring. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrest seven. A DCF employee is at the heart of what detectives say was a significant crime ring.

Seven people are in custody after what Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight called a “significant” data breach at the Florida Department of Children and Families

Col. Kurt Hoffman told reporters that more than 2,000 identities of Florida residents were compromised and there are likely more victims.

One of those arrested was an employee with the Department of Children and Families in Miami. Authorities said she made this “crime ring” possible.

Bertanicy Garcia, 48, was a data entry clerk at the DCF’s Miami office. Authorities say she used her position to steal personal information.

“She regularly interfaced with people who sought services from (DCF),” said sheriff’s Col. Kurt Hoffman. “The information was taken from Garcia’s computer. She took advantage of the system, taxpayers, and people in need, including adults and children, all to facilitate an elaborate system of fraud.”

Detectives launched the investigation in May after a retailer in the University Town Center area reported fraudulent activity. Authorities quickly identified Roxana Ruiz, 39, and Eduarod Lamigueiro, 43, who they said were using the personal information of others to open credit card accounts.





The pair were able to purchase more than $6,000 in merchandise in the UTC area alone, but investigators say the overall financial damage was significantly more and ranged well beyond the Sarasota area. Hoffman said the crime ring used fraudulent information to purchase merchandise from the Panhandle to Miami, where all of the suspects reside.

Ruiz and Lamigueiro were initially arrested May 23 and released on bond as the investigation continued.

Search warrants on their phones uncovered a large amount of evidence regarding counterfeit drivers licenses and personal information of unknown people that were used for more than 40 transactions throughout Florida. The thefts netted at least $260,000 in merchandise, investigators said.

Also connected to the crime ring is Jose Perez, 43, of Miami who investigators say received the stolen personal information that was later used to create the fake drivers licenses used to open credit accounts in the area.

Nelson Cobo-Hernandez, 58, and Junior Perodin Verges, have also been implicated and have a lengthy arrest records for fraud, auto theft conspiracy, grand theft, title fraud and more, according to the sheriff’s office.

Also arrested is Marcos Cobo-Gonzales, 30, after investigators say they learned he received social security numbers from Lamigeiro.

Hoffman said it wasn’t just adults who were victimized. Though he wouldn’t list the ages of some of the victims, Hoffman did confirm. “Some were under the age of 18.”





DCF Assistant Secretary for Economic Self-Sufficiency Taylor Hatch said Garcia was immediately fired.

“The alleged actions of the individual involved took critical resources away from children and families that need it most,” Hatch said. “Her actions are not reflective of the 12,000 employees who serve families in need day in and day out.”

Hatch said DCF is focused on enhancing identity safeguards and will continue to search for any further victims associated with the data breach and help them restore their identities at no cost.