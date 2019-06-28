He started to disassemble a stolen gun when it went off, injuring him, cops say. Now he’s in jail

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

A Port Charlotte man with multiple prior felony convictions was arrested weeks after he shot himself with a gun that investigators later learned was stolen, according to deputies.





The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies went to a home in the 100 block of West Green Street in Englewood just before 6 p.m. on June 18 after a reported shooting. There, they found 38-year-old Justin Richardson, who had a gunshot wound in his abdomen.

Richardson was trying to disassemble the 9mm gun when it went off and injured him, according to detectives. He was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and went into surgery, the probable cause affidavit states.

The gun itself, detectives later learned, was stolen out of Lee County.

Family members told investigators Richardson brought the gun into the home but they did not know how he got it, the affidavit noted.

Richardson was taken into custody Friday in Lee County. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the sheriff’s office, Richardson has 10 felony convictions and was released from a second stint in prison in January 2018.

The affidavit included that Richardson is out on bond pending a trial for grand theft and drug charges in Charlotte County in August.