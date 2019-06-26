Crime
Police find teen fugitive who escaped juvenile detention center in Bradenton
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A teen who escaped from the Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Bradenton on Monday has been found and taken back into custody, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
Grival Noel-Martinez escaped the temporary holding facility during an outdoor exercise period, according to a press release.
BPD detectives and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office worked together to find Noel-Martinez, and police say they were able to apprehend the fugitive without incident.
Noel-Martinez is considered a non-violent offender; he is being held at the detention center on burglary charges.
The Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center is one of 21 state-run juvenile detention centers.
The centers are temporary holding facilities for youth awaiting court dates or placement in a residential facility, according to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.
The average length of a stay at the Bradenton detention center is approximately 14 days, FDJJ says.
Comments