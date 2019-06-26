She wanted to talk about relationship issues. Then she tried to stab him, cops say

‘We’ve got to do more’ to end domestic violence Sheriff Kathy Witt says Thursday's Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil in front of the Fayette County District Courthouse will become an annual event. It begins with a symbolic release of balloons. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sheriff Kathy Witt says Thursday's Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil in front of the Fayette County District Courthouse will become an annual event. It begins with a symbolic release of balloons.

A 45-year-old Bradenton woman with a lengthy arrest record for battering others now faces a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

According to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report, Melissa Cheusde invited the victim over to discuss relationship issues and as soon as she saw him, “Became enraged at the sight” of the victim, pushed him off his bicycle and tried to stab him.

Deputies say Cheusde pulled out a small folding knife while the victim was on the ground and raised it over her head as if to plunge the knife into the victim, but she was restrained “by several of their friends” before she could succeed, deputies say.

Cheusde fled the scene on a bicycle but was located by law enforcement and booked into the Manatee County jail, where she remained as of Wednesday.