Thousands of grams of marijuana and other drugs seized from Bradenton drug dealer, cops say

Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 20-year-old Michael Olson after detectives with the Special Investigations Division found thousands of grams of marijuana and other drugs inside of his residence, according to a news release.

According to the report, detectives initiated a search warrant on June 19 at 752 Rosemary Circle, “and seized a significant amount of various controlled substances.”

Detectives say they also concluded Olson was conducting a small marijuana growing operation and additionally seized several firearms.

Olson is charged with possession of ecstasy with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of cocaine, among other charges.

Detectives said they seized:

3607.7 grams of marijuana (to include four marijuana plants)

293.7 grams of THC extract and wax

64.8 grams of hydrocodone

21.9 grams of mushrooms

10.5 grams of xanax

6.3 grams of ecstasy

1.5 grams of cocaine

.2 grams of oxycodone

Eight firearms (to include four handguns, three rifles and one shotgun)