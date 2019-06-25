Woman robs Bradenton motel, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Manatee County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking information on the woman they say robbed the Motel 6 at 660 67th St. Circle East.

According to a report, the suspect walked into the motel at around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday morning wearing a dark hoodie and reading glasses and demanded money from the clerk.

Police say the clerk complied with the demand and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled by unknown means of travel.

The suspect also was reported to have been wearing a brown cap and blue jeans. She has brown hair that was tied up in a ponytail at the time of the robbery. She was carrying a red and white grocery bag with the words “Home Goods” printed on the side of the bag.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011. Anonymous tips can also be given to Crimestoppers at 866-634-8477.