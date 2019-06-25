Man wanted to kiss the taxi driver taking him to strip club. She refused so he bit her, cops say

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

A 29-year-old man was arrested after he bit a female taxi driver on the arm when she refused several “unwanted advances,” Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies say.

Kyle McCormick was picked up by the Signature Taxi driver at Crick’s 54 Bar wanting a ride to the Allure Gentleman’s Club on U.S. Highway 19 in New Port Richey.

According to WFLA, McCormick eventually tried to kiss the driver’s arm from the backseat but when she refused, he bit her arm instead.

Police reported seeing what appeared to be a bite mark on her arm at the time of contact, which was around 8 p.m. on June 22. McCormick was arrested a short time later and charged with misdemeanor battery.

According to jail records, McCormick posted a $1,000 bond later that night and was released.