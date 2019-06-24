Crime
Police searching for teen who escaped juvenile detention center in Bradenton
A teenage boy who was being held at Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Bradenton escaped on Monday, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
Police say Grival Noel-Martinez escaped the facility during an outdoor exercise period.
Noel-Martinez is considered a non-violent offender. He was being held at the detention center on burglary charges.
Police are requesting anyone who comes in contact with Noel-Martinez to call 911.
Anyone with information on Noel-Martinez’s whereabouts can call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9356, email at crimetips@cityofbradenton.com or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477.
