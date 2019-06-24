Police searching for teen who escaped juvenile detention center in Bradenton

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A teenage boy who was being held at Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Bradenton escaped on Monday, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Police say Grival Noel-Martinez escaped the facility during an outdoor exercise period.

Noel-Martinez is considered a non-violent offender. He was being held at the detention center on burglary charges.

Police are requesting anyone who comes in contact with Noel-Martinez to call 911.

Anyone with information on Noel-Martinez’s whereabouts can call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9356, email at crimetips@cityofbradenton.com or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477.