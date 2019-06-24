Just out of jail after car burglary arrest, thief arrested again for car burglary, cops say

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

There’s Florida man and then there’s the 26-year-old Bradenton man who made headlines June 18 after being arrested for allegedly breaking into cars and telling cops there are more serious criminals for them to be worried about

Shakeem Fleming is back in jail for — well, on a charge of breaking into cars just three days after he was arrested on identical charges.

Deputies say Fleming broke into two vehicles in the 200 block of 31st Avenue East on June 21, stealing cellphones and other items totaling almost $1,000 in value.

Much like his June 18 arrest, Fleming was easily identified from his description. When he was arrested on June 18, witnesses said he was carrying a a “pink female tote” bag and a Manatee County Sheriff’s deputy had no problem identifying him in an ensuing search of the area.

This time, witnesses said Fleming was wearing yellow pajama pants. He also was captured by video surveillance, according to the police report.

Deputies say Fleming tried to sell the cellphones to a neighbor who was coming out of his residence to head to work. The neighbor took a look at the phone’s photos and recognized that it belonged to his neighbor. The good Samaritan quickly alerted his neighbor, who called law enforcement.

Fleming told police that the phones had been given to him by a homeless friend who owed him $10 and denied stealing them. Fleming’s arrest record continues to grow as two more felony counts of burglary have been added to existing felonies he faces from a June 18 arrest.

His past charges include motor vehicle theft, sexual battery and aggravated assault. He remains in custody at the Manatee County jail as of Monday.