His neck is tattooed, he sell drugs and he’s in jail, cops say

An investigation that began in early June netted a Sarasota man with felony drug charges.

Joshua Ryan, 37, is charged with possession with intent to sell cocaine and fentanyl.

According to the police report, deputies were able to make several drug buys of rock cocaine, heroin and prescription pills. In the course of the investigation, it was learned Ryan has an outstanding federal warrant for violating probation on an unrelated weapons charge. The U.S. Marshal’s Service was called and the two agencies worked together to arrest Ryan on June 20.

According to the report, detectives arrested Ryan as he was leaving his apartment at 500 N. Jefferson St. Deputies found six pieces of rock cocaine as well a half a gram of fentanyl in his vehicle. A subsequent search of his apartment turned up an additional 2.9 grams of cocaine.

Ryan is being held in the Sarasota County jail on $15,000 bond. He has an extensive criminal history to include charges for robbery, burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and several drug offenses.