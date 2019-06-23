Crime
Gunshots were fired at a Sarasota home during the night. Police are looking for answers
Several gunshots were fired at a Sarasota area home early Sunday morning as residents slept inside, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of 19th Street, just outside Sarasota city limits.
None of the people inside of the home at the time of the shooting were injured, according to the sheriff’s office.
An investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s help to gather more details about the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section of the sheriff’s office at 941-861-4900 or contact Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at 941-366-TIPS.
