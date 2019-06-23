Gunshots were fired at a Sarasota home during the night. Police are looking for answers

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Several gunshots were fired at a Sarasota area home early Sunday morning as residents slept inside, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of 19th Street, just outside Sarasota city limits.

None of the people inside of the home at the time of the shooting were injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s help to gather more details about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section of the sheriff’s office at 941-861-4900 or contact Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at 941-366-TIPS.