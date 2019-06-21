Did you hire one of these contractors? They just got busted

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A sting targeting unlicensed contractors and workers compensation fraud in Manatee County netted nine arrests in just two days, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.





The sheriff’s office organized the operation with the help of Manatee County Code Enforcement and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

In addition to targeting contractors working without a required license, the sting went after those engaging in construction-class work without workers’ compensation insurance or workers’ compensation insurance exemptions.

The operation resulted in the arrest of nine men for unlicensed contracting, which is a first-degree misdemeanor on the first offense. Six of the men were also charged with failure to secure workers’ compensation, a third-degree felony for violations under $20,000.

All of the men arrested were plumbing and/or electrical contractors, according to the sheriff’s office.

Arrests:

Fredrick Moscato Sr., 59.

Victor Calzada-Tinajero, 24.

Victor Calzada-Morales, 45 (arrested only for unlicensed contracting).

Felix Lopez, 38.

Hugo Hernandez-Ramirez, 42.

Thomas Melville, 48.

Darrell Brewer, 40.

Joseph Grieco Jr., 42 (arrested only for unlicensed contracting).

Michael Tucci, 48.