Florida deputy charged with sending porn to 9-year-old girl

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is not known for pulling punches when it comes to his disdain for crime and he didn’t hold back on Thursday while holding a press conference over the arrest of a deputy who is accused of sending porn to a 9-year-old girl.

Judd took the podium and said, “I’m going to introduce you to a child predator, an evil, mean and nasty human being.”

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Cansas Sadler Jr., 41, faces multiple felonies in both Polk County, where the victim resides, and in Okaloosa County where Sadler was hired as a sheriff’s deputy less than a year ago.

Judd said Sadler retired out of the U.S. Army last year and, “went from a decorated war hero to a deputy sheriff for the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and from there we determined what his inner soul really is, and that’s to be a child predator.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Investigators say Sadler went online and signed into a gaming app where players can interact with one another. It was there he began engaging the 9-year-old female victim in conversation. Sadler was pretending to be an 11-year-old girl, going by the name of “Jade.”

Sadler continued to build the girl’s trust, at which time deputies say he wanted to introduce the 9-year-old to his dad’s friend, while still pretending to be Jade. “Jade” then said she has sex with her dad’s friend.

Eventually, Sadler became “Jason” and enticed the young victim into sending inappropriate pictures of her to him and he would do the same in return.

The victim’s older sister began to suspect something and told her mother who then reviewed the child’s phone. At one point while the mother was going through the phone, Sadler called to talk to the victim and the mother answered.

“And she had a total meltdown,” Judd said. “Then she called us.”

Judd said his investigators had no trouble determining it was Sadler and then the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was contacted.

“They were immediately as were angry and mad as we were,” Judd said. “No, they were more angry and mad because it was one of their own rookie deputies.”

Judd said both sheriff’s offices will pursue criminal charges.

“Upon conviction, we are going to send this guy to prison,” he said.

Judd implored parents to monitor their child’s social media presence.

“You got to know what they are doing,” Judd said.

Sadler was booked into the Okaloosa County jail where he remains in custody.