Florida man was ‘catching Pokemon.’ He also had a lot of drugs on him, cops say

A 29-year-old Tampa man faces felony drug charges after a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy caught him inside a closed park actively “catching Pokemon,” according to a HCSO Facebook post Wednesday morning.

Jonathan Ortiz was arrested on charges including possession of cocaine and marijuana. Deputies say they seized 3.5 grams of cocaine, 5.5 pounds of THC oil and a pound of marijuana.

According to the social media post, a deputy was patrolling Becaon Meadows Park about 2 a.m. Saturday.

Ortiz was seen trying to catch the Pokemon and as the deputy approached, she saw marijuana in open view, according to the report.

That led to a search of the vehicle where the remaining drugs were found, according to the sheriff’s office. Ortiz was arrested and remains in the Hillsborough County jail.

The sheriff’s office did not elaborate whether Ortiz successfully captured his Pokemon prior to him being captured. However, the HCSO post states, “Looks like (the deputy) was the one that had more combat points and won the battle. Nice catch.”