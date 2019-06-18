Florida woman barges into church with a gun. She was planning to use it, cops say

Places of worship at risk for acts of violence Manatee County Sheriff's Office looks to educate places of worship on security issues. Bradenton Herald Mark Young Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Manatee County Sheriff's Office looks to educate places of worship on security issues. Bradenton Herald Mark Young

Parishioners at the Redeemed by God Church on Orlando had quite the scare on Sunday when they discovered a woman being arrested with a loaded firearm after she allegedly threatened to shoot someone inside.

According to WESH, Ileana Munizpou, 33, faces aggravated assault and impersonating a police officer charges and remains in the Orange County jail.

Officials say Munizpou entered the church and told people of her intentions to start shooting, but then she walked back out to her car. A church member followed her and knocked on her car window, asking her why she had come. The police report states she then told the witness, “There was someone inside the church she wanted to kill.”

The report states she also claimed there was someone else on the way to, “do more shooting.”

WFTV reports that a struggle broke out between churchgoers and Munizpou. Deputies soon arrived, at which time Munizpou said she was a police officer and began fighting with them, the report states.

Deputies secured from Munizpou a handgun and two fully loaded magazines.