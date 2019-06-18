Suspect fought hard to avoid arrest, but deputies finally brought him down, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

What started as a routine warrant arrest in the 5000 block of Fountain Lake Circle turned violent on June 13.

Joshua Polit, 20, had to be hit with a Taser several times when deputies tried to arrest him. He now faces multiple felony counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report.

Polit’s roommate let deputies into the residence and they approached Polit’s bedroom at the same he was coming out. Polit immediately went to grab something from his pocket and a deputy seized his wrist, according to the report.

According to the report, Polit resisted despite several verbal commands to stop resisting and the situation escalated quickly. One deputy “drive stunned Joshua in the chest a few times.”

Drive stunned is when a law enforcement officer places a Taser against a suspect without firing the projectiles, but it is still intended to incapacitate the suspect. The report states the drive stuns “did not even phase” Polit and only made him tense up further, “with a look of rage of his eyes.”

Polit then “threw” the two deputies off of him, punching one and pushing another onto a nearby coffee table, shattering it. As Polit was engaged with one of the deputies, another deployed his Taser, stricking Polit in the chest, deputies say, but it had no effect.

He, “stood there with the blank stare of rage as he pulled the probes out of his chest and then charged at me,” one of the deputies wrote.

The second deputy then fired his Taser at Polit. The report states he fell to the ground, but got up immediately, ran down the hallway and then spun back around, “in a fighting position.”

Deputies say he then punched a third deputy in the face, at which time Polit was pepper sprayed, with little effect. He wiped his face, took another swing at a deputy and then fled the residence through a window, deputies say.

Other deputies located Polit where he had to be shot with a Taser two more times before he hit the ground where deputies were able to arrest him, according to the report.

Polit was booked into the Manatee County jail where he remains in custody.