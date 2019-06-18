Florida man refuses to pay for the chicken wings he just ate, then exposes himself, cops say

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

A 30-year-old Hudson, Fla., man was arrested in Pasco County after he tried to flee the Kickin Wingz in Port Richey and then exposed himself to staff and patrons, cops say.

According to Newsweek, a store manager and a nearby witness helped detain Brandon Paul Muenz until Pasco County sheriff’s deputies arrived.

A sheriff’s office report states Muenz was attempting to flee the restaurant without paying, and, “exposing his sexual organs when he moved around.”

Deputies indicated Muenz was sitting on the floor when they arrived and his genitals were on display for everyone to see because his clothes were badly torn, according to WTSP.

According to the police report, Muenz ordered the chicken wings, ate them and was then asked by a waiter if he intended to pay for the meal. Witnesses reported that Muenz was “rubbing himself,” at the time.

The waiter reported the incident to the manager, who went to confront Muenz, at which time the report states Muenz attempted to flee. The manager and a witness gave a brief chase and Muenz was held for deputies just outside the restaurant.

Muenz was charged with breach of peace and disorderly conduct and was released from custody without having to post bond a few hours later on his own recognizance.