One Florida woman dead, another in critical condition in unrelated shootings

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left one woman dead and another in critical condition.

Investigators are seeking information on a possible homicide in Plant City after a neighbor found the deceased woman outside of her home on Trapnell Road early Monday morning.

In an early morning conference, a sheriff’s office spokesman told reporters that the woman died at some point between 6 p.m. Sunday evening and midnight.

The woman has not yet been identified and and details were limited as to why law enforcement is investigating the case as a possible homicide, but the sheriff’s office is asking anyone in the neighborhood to come forward with any information as to hearing “loud noises or suspicious vehicles,” in the area.

Deputies are also investigating an overnight shooting that occurred at the intersection of Kingsway and East Clay Avenue.

An HCSO spokesman told reporters the shooting occurred at about 1:40 a.m. Monday morning. There were three other people in the vehicle and deputies believe the vehicle was intentionally targeted, but couldn’t say if the unidentified woman was the target specifically.

There were no other injuries and the investigation is ongoing, however, deputies don’t believe this was a random case of road rage, nor do they believe it was related to domestic violence at this time.

“It may have been an acquaintance involved, but it’s too early,” the HCSO spokesman told reporters Monday morning in a press conference that was broadcast live via Facebook.

Anyone with information in either case are asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.