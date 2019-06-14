Bradenton suspect found hiding under blanket. Cops say they also found his meth

Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users.

You can run, but you can’t hide, especially when you try to hide under a blanket from law enforcement.

A 39-year-old Bradenton man found that out the hard way.

According to a report, Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies received a tip that Brett Bricker was staying at a residence in east Bradenton. Law enforcement had been looking for Bricker on an active warrant.

Deputies went to the home shortly after 1 a.m. and an unidentified female answered the door, denying that Bricker was in the home. The female consented to a search of the home and deputies found Bricker, “hiding under a blanket, in the back corner of a back bedroom, wedged between a bookshelf and the wall,” the report states.

Once located, Bricker is reported as being cooperative and insisted deputies search him immediately.

“Please search me before we go,” Bricker said, according to the report..

Deputies asked Bricker if he had anything illegal in his possession, to which he responded he wasn’t sure. Deputies located a contacts container in his pocket and Bricker allegedly responded, “Oh, those are just my contacts, man.”

Inside the container, deputies found an unknown substance that later tested positive as methamphetamine, weighing one gram.

Bricker then told deputies that he had found the container on the street and didn’t know what the substance was, but that it, “smelled kind of funny,” he said, according to the report.

When confronted with his previous statement of saying the container was just his contacts, Bricker denied everysaying it and then changed his story again, telling cops that he never even opened the container, the report states.

Besides being arrested on the active warrant, Bricker was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Manatee County jail where he remains in custody.