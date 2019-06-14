Cops were looking for this Bradenton man. They say he came to them instead

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

Sometimes the police have to chase suspected criminals and other times the suspects come to them.

It was both for 33-year-old Bradenton resident Christopher Barton Sr. who was wanted on a federal violation of probation warrant for selling heroin.

According to the police report, Barton came to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. ,wanting to pick up some personal property. The report indicates deputies knew he was coming and were waiting for him to arrive.

Barton apparently knew he was taking a risk based on the report, as observing deputies described the suspect as “being hesitant” to enter the sheriff’s office when he arrived. Police say Barton first tried to send in an unidentified female to pick up his property, but she was told Barton had to sign for it.

Barton then came inside, handed a deputy his driver’s license to confirm his identity and then immediately walked out. Deputies followed to place him under arrest, at which time Barton ran to Desoto Square mall across the street, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies located Barton inside of J.C. Penny’s and arrested him without further incident.

In addition to the active federal warrant, Barton was charged with resisting arrest without violence. He was transported to the Manatee County jail where a bond hold was placed on him due to the warrant and remains in custody.