Bradenton man nabbed for stealing ‘sex lubricant’ and ends up with drug charges, cops say

It was just another day at Walmart on Wednesday when a 30-year-old Bradenton man was observed by loss prevention trying to steal “sex lubricant”, batteries and a flashlight, according to authorities.

According to the police report, Andrew Millien entered the Walmart at 2911 53rd Ave. E., selected the sex lubricant and other items, removed them from their packaging and then hid the items on his person.

He was stopped by a waiting Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy who “removed batteries and the sex lubricant from his right pocket,” the report states.

Two flashlights were located in Millien’s waistband. Inside his backpack, the deputy found a needle inside a straw. A further search of Millien revealed a baggie with a trace amount of powder that later tested to be methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Millien was charged with two misdemeanor counts and one felony ounty possession of a controlled substance. He had just been arrested a few days earlier on a thef charget. As of Thursday, Millien remained in custody at the Manatee County jail.