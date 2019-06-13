Man punched her twice and then bit her on the neck, cops say. His brother had a gun

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

It all started because one Bradenton man was upset over a prank the female victim played on him, according to law enforcement.

The anger escalated to the point of violence around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and culminated with his brother pulling a firearm and threatening the victim’s life, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a probable cause affidavit, one of the brothers punched the female victim twice in the face. As the victim tried to get away, cops say he then bit her on the right side of her neck.

While the woman and man continued the struggle, the man’s brother, Malkija Underwood, 30, came out of his room with a long, black rifle, loaded it with a magazine and pointed it at the victim, according to the report.

“I am going to kill you,” Malkija Underwood allegedly told the victim, who described the weapon to police as an, “assault style rifle.”

The woman got away from Underwood’s brother by kicking him in the groin and fled the residence to call police.

Deputies made contact with the brothers who denied the victim was ever at their residence, however she had a text message from one of the brothers inviting her over.

The man who engaged the victim physically wasn’t charged at the scene, but the case was turned over to the state attorney’s office for consideration of charges. Malkija Underwood was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains in custody.

According to jail records, Underwood has previous arrests for possession of a controlled substance and simple battery.