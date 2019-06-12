Man threatened ‘mass shooting’ at his Bradenton workplace. He had a gun, cops say

BRADENTON HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We are gathering more information on this developing story. Check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We are gathering more information on this developing story. Check back for updates.

Federal authorities last week tipped off the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office about an individual threatening to conduct a “mass shooting,” at his workplace at Suburban Propane, 6991 15th St. E.

Deputies on Friday made contact with the individual at Suburban Propane, after first notifying management of the potential danger to the company’s employees. Upon making contact, deputies found that the individual was armed with a handgun.

The firearm was secured and the individual was searched for additional weapons, but no more were found.

The suspect has not been identified because he was taken into custody under the Baker Act and is currently undergoing psychiatric evaluation. According to the report, the individual also threatened to kill himself.

Deputies on the scene determined that the suspect was a, “threat to kill himself or others,” so he was transported to Centerstone for further evaluation.

The report indicates charges may follow pending further investigation.

MCSO did not immediately return a request for further information and a Sarasota Suburban Propane manager declined to comment. Suburban Propane corporate media office also did not immediately return a call for comment.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.