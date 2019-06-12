Cops say Florida man hid meth inside his ‘hot, fresh’ potato wedges

Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister couldn’t resist leading off with, “I’d like an order of potatoes wedges with a side of METH!” in a Facebook post on Tuesday after his deputies filed a report on the weekend arrest of a 48-year-old Seffner man.

Deputies say James Simpson was initially arrested during a traffic stop on an active warrant out of Polk County for failure to appear on a drug possession charge.

But Simpson now faces additional charges after deputies searched the vehicle he was a passenger in and found a baggie of methamphetamine inside a take-out container of “hot, fresh potato wedges,” the report states.

Deputies found 6 grams of the drug inside the food container.

According to jail records, Simpson is known to law enforcement under six different aliases. He was booked into the Hillsborough County jail on $2,000 bond, but law enforcement placed a bond hold on him for the Polk County warrant.