He said she owed him money, so he tossed disabled woman out of her walker, cops say

A 44-year-old Bradenton man has been arrested after deputies say he assaulted a woman in a walker.





According to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release, a patrolling officer noticed a woman crying in a walker outside of the Bradenton Quick Mart in the 3000 block of 14th. Street West on Saturday. She told the deputy she had been assaulted by “Worm.”

The officer was familiar with the suspect, who was later identified as Marcus Miller. Miller is a known felon, and has previously been convicted of assaulting a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer.

Saturday’s incident began when Miller found the victim outside of the convenience store and “began yelling that she owed him money and needed to pay,” according to an arrest report. The woman said she didn’t now what he was talking about.

That’s when Miller reportedly grabbed her by the neck, pulled the victim from her walker and threw her on the ground. A bystander who witnessed the event stepped in and Miller fled on foot, the sheriff’s office said.

As part of the investigation, the witness positively identified Miller, and deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest Tuesday.

Miller was arrested in the 700 block of 17th Avenue West and charged with the abuse of a disabled adult.