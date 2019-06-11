Bradenton man tosses a bag of drugs to avoid arrest. Cops say he made it easy to find him

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

A 25-year-old Bradenton man tried to throw away his bag of cocaine as he attempted to elude law enforcement Sunday evening, authorities said.

The only problem is the suspect left his driver’s license in the bag with the drugs.

It all started with a distress beacon on an airplane going off and ended with a suspect locked in the bathroom at Woody’s River Roo restaurant in Ellenton.

Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the distress beacon at Thomson Airfield only to find the plane safely in the hangar and the owner without knowledge as to why the beacon had been triggered.

As deputies were leaving the airfield, they saw a suspect, later identified to be Jarred Harrington in a probable cause affidavit, acting suspiciously near the airfield. According to the report, Harrington jumped into a vehicle and quickly left the area with deputies following.

As the car picked up speed, deputies initiated a traffic stop at which time Harrington is reported to have bailed from the vehicle and took off on foot.

A K-9 was dispatched and tracked Harrington to Woody’s River Roo, where employees said a person matching his description had locked himself in the bathroom.

The report states that Harrington “was removed” from the bathroom and refused to identify himself to law enforcement.

An employee informed deputies that another staff member had found a small velvet bag outside the restaurant and it was turned over to the deputies. Inside, there were 4 grams of cocaine, a small baggie of fentanyl and an empty container marked for marijuana — as well as Harrington’s driver’s license.

Harrington also left a business card of another man. Upon making contact with that individual, the man told deputies that Harrington had called him to try to sell him marijuana, cocaine and heroin, but told deputies Harrington had no business contacting him.

In addition to felony drug charges, deputies learned that Harringon had four outstanding warrants in Manatee and Sarasota counties for violation of probation for aggravated assault and fleeing law enforcement.

Jail records indicate a criminal history dating to 2013, including domestic battery by strangulation and resisting arrest. Harrington was placed on a bond hold and remained in the Manatee County jail on Tuesday.