Cops wanted to arrest Bradenton man at home but he wasn’t there. So they called him

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

It was the last day of Denqualyn Joyner’s probation after being found guilty for the sale of a controlled substance in November 2018, but the day didn’t end well for the 22-year-old Bradenton man.

On June 7, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team staged to execute a search warrant on Joyner’s home to take him into custody for an active armed robbery warrant, but Joyner wasn’t home.

Law enforcement was aware Joyner also was thought to have sold drugs, so an undercover deputy working with the SWAT team called Joyner and said he was looking to purchase an eighth of an ounce of marijuana.

Joyner agreed to meet the undercover deputy in the 3000 block of 14th Street West.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Deputies converged on the area to be in place for an arrest, but Joyner called to say his vehicle broke down a few blocks away. Law enforcement transitioned to the new location in unmarked vehicles. Joyner was found standing next to his vehicle and arrested without incident.

Deputies found 4.4 grams of marijuana in Joyner’s pocket, according to the report. Inside the vehicle, cops say they found a blue lunch box containing another 10.4 grams of marijuana and almost eight grams of Oxycodone.

Joyner was charged with violation of probation, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell, as well as for the robbery with a firearm warrant.

Joyner remained in the Manatee County jail on Tuesday. Jail records show he has a lengthy criminal history dating to 2016, including multiple violations of probation for firearm related arrests.