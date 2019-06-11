Video shows scooter riders brawling with bicyclist on Tampa road

Fight: bicyclist vs. scooter riders An 11-second video was recorded by Jen Castrogiovanni shows an incident between a group of scooter riders and a bicyclist over what appears to be a dispute of right-of-way in Tampa. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An 11-second video was recorded by Jen Castrogiovanni shows an incident between a group of scooter riders and a bicyclist over what appears to be a dispute of right-of-way in Tampa.

The Tampa Police Department is investigating an incident between a group of scooter riders and a bicyclist over what appears to be a dispute about who had the right of way.

The incident led to a brawl breaking out at the intersection of Willow Avenue and Platt Street.

An 11-second video was recorded by Jen Castrogiovanni while she was on her way to work Saturday afternoon. It had more than 11,000 views as of Tuesday on her Twitter account, of which one commenter quickly noted, “A different form of road rage.”

The video doesn’t show the instigator, but Castrogiovanni told WFLA that she saw the bicyclist throw the first punch and speculated that the scooter rider likely got in the way of the bicyclist considering the location of the brawl near a bike lane.

Tampa ordinances allow scooters to only be on the sidewalks and not in the streets or bike lanes.

WFLA also reported that police were called to the intersection after a call was made reporting an assault, but no further information was available.

The video begins with another vehicle obstructing the view of the scuffle, but shows one scooter rider picking up and slamming the bicycle to the ground. As Castrogiovanni clears the other vehicle, it shows one man on the ground being punched. Another man tries to come to his aid and the video leaves off with that man under attack.