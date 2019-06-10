Florida woman swallows meth during traffic stop, cops say She had a heart attack

Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users.

Two unidentified females face felony methamphetamine trafficking charges in Hernando County, but one is fighting for her life after swallowing some of the drug to avoid it being found, according to authorities.

Just before 11 p.m. on June 7, a routine traffic stop for having no rear tail lights turned surreal.

As a deputy approached the vehicle, he saw the passenger place an unknown object behind her seat, causing the deputy to call for backup to keep an eye on the passenger while he interviewed the driver.

The traffic stop was about to end with a warning when the deputy closed by asking if there was anything illegal in the vehicle. The driver said there was not and agreed to a search.

As the women exited the vehicle, deputies noticed on one of them a “crystal-like substance on her neck, chest and clothing, indicating she may have ingested methamphetamine. Fire and Rescue were called to the scene and she was taken to a local hospital as a precaution and admitted for having consumed an unknown amount of an unknown substance.”

While at the hospital, she suffered a heart attack and is currently on life support. While at the hospital, authorities located more than 31 grams of methamphetamine stuffed inside her underwear, according to the sheriff’s office.

If she recovers, she will face felony charges.

The driver was arrested on trafficking charges at the scene. Deputies also found more than 26 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle and found more of the drug inside the passenger’s purse.