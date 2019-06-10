The cocaine you see on my nose is not my cocaine, Florida man tells cops

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

When a 20-year-old suspect tried to tell Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies the cocaine on his nose wasn’t his, something didn’t smell quite right.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop over the weekend and during the conversation with the two occupants, noticed a white powdery substance all over the edges of passenger Frabicio Tueros’s nose.

Deputies conducted a field test on the powder, which tested positive for cocaine, at which time Tueros told deputies it wasn’t his.

An ensuing search discovered Tueros had a small bag of cocaine on his person, and 250 grams of marijuana and 13 Xanax pills were found in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office posted the arrest on its Facebook page early Monday morning and the jokes came quickly.

“Hey, that’s not my cocaine. I just ate a powdered doughnut,” one poster wrote.

Others were more to the point.

“Play stupid games win stupid prizes,” another wrote.