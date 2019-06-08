Manatee deputies searching for suspects involved in Lakewood Ranch vehicle break-ins

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A pair of suspects who reportedly smashed car windows and took items from inside are wanted by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, two men were caught on camera around 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Lakewood Ranch High School softball fields in the 5500 block of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard. Deputies say they used an unknown object to break into cars and steal from them.

Investigators believe the same suspects also stole from cars in the parking lots of Lakewood Ranch Gymnastics and South Florida Gymnastics. The suspect vehicle is a white Chrysler 300, with a model year between 2015 and 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.