Minor car crash in Sarasota leads to arrest of Bradenton man after shooting, cops say

A Bradenton man is under arrest after a fender bender turned into an armed robbery attempt, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the the 3700 block of N. Washington Blvd. in Sarasota to reports of a shooting related to a car crash around midnight on May 23. The victims said they were shopping before they were involved in a minor crash with another vehicle, occupied by two men.

But when they tried to exchange insurance information, the men said that wouldn’t be enough, and “demanded (the victims) empty their pockets and give them all of their money,” according to an arrest report.

The sheriff’s office says 21-year-old Bradenton man Joseph Jones opened the victim’s car door, struck one of the victims in the face and demanded money, while the other suspect involved reached for a handgun. The victims sped off and called 911, investigators say.

According to an arrest report, multiple bullets hit the vehicle and one round went through a victim’s pant leg, but did not injure the victim. Through forensic examination, the sheriff’s office was able to match Jones’ fingerprints to the ones taken from the vehicle. The victim also positively identified Jones in a lineup.

Jones is charged with attempted robbery, burglary with a battery and violation of probation. He was being held without bond at the Sarasota County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing while it continues to search for the second suspect involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at (941) 861-4900 or call Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at (941) 366-TIPS.