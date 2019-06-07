Manatee jail inmate got meth in the mail, cops say. Her pen pal is now busted, too

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

Charles Ricker made a trip to see a woman in custody at the Manatee County jail on June 5, unaware that he would soon be behind bars himself.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Ricker, 56, was in communication with jailed inmate Kena Little, 52. Little wanted Ricker to get her some drugs so she could get high so Ricker sent three post cards addressed to Little from his own Palmetto address on May 30.

One of the postcards read at the bottom: “Show me what love is. Today, tomorrow and the rest of my life.”

Detectives inspected the cards and found that there a lack of adhesive on the stamps and they could be easily peeled back. The post cards were sent to the MCSO crime lab for testing and those tests soon revealed that the stamps tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement was waiting when Ricker came to visit Little and he was taken into custody on the charge of introduction of contraband. The report indicates more charges are likely, which could include federal charges for using the U.S. Postal Service to transport drugs.

Little was charged with an attempt to introduce contraband.