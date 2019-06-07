Three teens try to break into the Tampa police impound yard. It didn’t go well

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

If you decide to be a criminal, the first lesson should be: Don’t try to rob the police.

The consequences of that decision were learned the hard way by three teenagers who attempted to burglarize the Tampa Police Department’s impound yard overnight, according to a news release.

According to the police report, the incident occurred at 2:10 a.m. Friday and the three teenagers were arrested on felony charges. They include a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and 18-year-old Dequavis Curry.

Police responded to the impound yard, located at 110 S. 34th St. for a burglary-in-process call and discovered a fence on the east side of the yard had been cut. Tampa police dispatched K-9 Pancho to the scene who tracked the suspects into the wooded area of Mckay Bay Park.

K-9 Pancho bit the 14-year-old in the leg and held him for arrest while the other two suspects fled to the nearby recycling plant where they were apprehended by units who had secured the perimeter.

The 14-year-old was treated for the dog bite and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center where he provided law enforcement a full confession, according to the report.

The three teens were charged with possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, trespassing, resisting an officer without violence, breaking or injuring fences and two counts of burglary of an occupied structure.