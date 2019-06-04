Suspect seen driving stolen car in Bradenton arrested following pursuit, cops say

Watch these K9s stopping crime one paw at a time k9's are active law enforcement partners. Take a look at them in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK k9's are active law enforcement partners. Take a look at them in action.

A 17-year-old was arrested following a brief pursuit after deputies spotted him driving a stolen car, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

At 6:21 p.m. Monday, a deputy spotted Ta’jon Goodson driving a Ford Flex reported stolen out of Sarasota in the parking lot of the Exxon gas station at the intersection of 13th Avenue West and First Street in Bradenton, according to a news release.

But as the deputy waited for backup before stopping the car, Goodson took off driving west on 13th Avenue West.





A brief pursuit ensued, but Goodson and his two passengers took off running when they reached a dead end at Fifth Street West and 10th Avenue Drive West. The deputy along with his K9 pursued all three suspects heading south through a ditch on Fifth Street West, but they all split up running off in different directions.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The deputy released the K9, who began to target one of the suspects when an uninvolved woman standing outside a home began screaming. As a result, the K9 bit her in the upper part of her right arm, according to the release.

Goodson was apprehended and arrested moments later.

The pursuit, which never exceeded speeds of 50 miles per hour, lasted less than two minutes, according to the sheriff’s office.