71-year-old Florida clergyman charged with two counts of sexual battery

Police in Tarpon Springs have charged a 71-year-old retired clergyman with two counts of sexual battery after a woman made the allegations on Memorial Day.

Koumianos Hatzileris was taken into custody on Monday after a week-long investigation, according to a Bay News 9 report.

Hatzileris was a clergy member of the Church of the Genuine Orthodox Christians of America, assigned to the Dormition of the Theotokis in Clearwater. According to a Tampa Bay Times report, Hatzileris founded the Clearwater church but retired two weeks ago.

According to the church’s website, he is known as “Father George.”

Bay News 9 spoke with Marie James, a neighbor of Hatzlieris.

“I’ve seen that man sitting on his porch, by himself,” James said. “He just sits there very quietly. No trouble. Nothing going on. So, I’m a little shocked to hear a little bad news about it. He looked like a religious person to me.”

The unidentified victim is not a member of the church, but was allegedly in the home of Hatzlieris when the alleged crime occurred.

Neighbors like James were caught by surprise while others were outraged, according to ABC Action News, who spoke to long-time neighbor Kally Boulafentis.

“He should be ashamed of himself, that’s what I would tell him,” she said.

Police are not releasing any further details at this time, as the investigation continues.