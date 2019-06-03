Fentanyl, pills and cocaine were in the car, cops say. Three men arrested in Palmetto

Fentanyl: A Hidden Danger NIDA's Dr. Wilson Compton, one of the authors of the report about fentanyl-related overdose deaths, explains more about the of the report's findings . Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NIDA's Dr. Wilson Compton, one of the authors of the report about fentanyl-related overdose deaths, explains more about the of the report's findings .

Three men were arrested Thursday as part of a long-term investigation into the distribution of fentanyl.

Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office received information about the trafficking of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 time stronger than morphine, in the county, according to a news release.

Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, detectives saw Kadarius Smith, 22, Tarvin Martin, 27, and Dorian Gilmer, 23, sitting in a parked vehicle at 6020 36th Court E. in Palmetto.

Information previously received by the sheriff’s office alleged Smith was involved in the distribution of fentanyl. Smith and the two other men were arrested on drug-related charges and taken to the Manatee County jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

A search of the vehicle revealed 17.1 grams of fentanyl, 14.5 grams of cocaine, 9.4 grams of marijuana and four oxycodone pills, the news release stated.

Smith was charged with trafficking in fentanyl. There were also two warrants for his arrest.

Martin was charged with felony driving while license suspended, principal to the sale of fentanyl, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gilmer was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, sale of fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.