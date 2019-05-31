A man was arguing with someone outside his East Bradenton home. He was then shot dead

BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A 34-year-old man was shot dead overnight in East Bradenton, but detectives have little evidence to work with.

A reward of up to $8,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the shooter. The reward money is a combined effort regularly offered by Crimestoppers of Manatee County and additional money that’s being offered by The Gold Star Club of Manatee County.





At 12:46 a.m Friday, deputies were called to the 3800 block of Seventh Street East in Bradenton to reports of the man shot.





The man was walking up to his house when he was heard arguing with someone by his roommate and mother who were inside the home, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren. The mother and roommate then heard a loud bang.

“Moments later, he stumbles in the front door and collapses on the floor,” Warren said.

The man was shot once in the chest. The mother and roommate called 911, and when deputies arrived, they began CPR until paramedics arrived. He was rushed to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he died.

“It is unknown who the victim was arguing with,” Warren said.