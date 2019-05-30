Wearing only underwear, Florida man tried to break into home holding a hatchet, cops say

(Not so) smooth criminals Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

A Sarasota man is facing charges after deputies say he claimed to be intoxicated when he allegedly tried to break into a couple’s home while holding a hatchet.

The couple called 911 just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, saying a man tried to forcibly enter their home, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office went to the home and spoke with the couple, who told them a bald man with facial hear wearing just his underwear banged on their front door and tried to get inside their home.

When they opened the door, the man was holding a hatchet in a threatening manner, causing them to fear for their lives, and they slammed the door.

The front door had what deputies noted appeared to be blood on it and was significantly damaged, according to the affidavit.

Aviation and K9 units helped deputies find a man later identified as Matthew J. Mikos in a ditch. His hands were scratched and bloody and the the victims identified him as the man who tried to get into their home, the affidavit stated.

In an interview with deputies, Mikos, 36, told them he was there but said he was too intoxicated to know why, according to the affidavit.

Mikos was charged with two counts of burglary with assault.