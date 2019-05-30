Crime
These Sarasota County stores were caught selling alcohol to people under 21, cops say
How to tell when someone has had too much to drink.
Four gas station convenience stores in Sarasota County were cited for violations of selling alcohol to a person under 21 years old as part of a recent undercover operation.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office worked with the Juvenile Alcohol Task Force in a partnership with the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, Bureau of Law Enforcement for the operation that visited 30 stores Wednesday.
Clerks at the Marathon, 5300 Clark Road in Sarasota; Shell, 1166 Tamiami Trial in Osprey; Speedway, 1241 North Tamiami Trail in Nokomis; and Wawa, 19289 Times Court in Venice, were given a misdemeanor notice to appear citation for the violation, according to the sheriff’s office.
The results will be sent to the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, which licenses alcohol sales.
The other 26 stores visited by the task force were in compliance. The sheriff’s office noted those stores will get a letter of commendation.
Comments