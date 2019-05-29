Crime
Deputies are on the hunt for this Sarasota Subway bandit. He wasn’t after a sandwich
When a man with a bandana on his face and a silver gun in his hand entered the Subway at 5708 Clark Road in Sarasota on Tuesday, he wasn’t looking for a sandwich.
The man demanded money from employees before fleeing on foot, and now deputies with Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the armed robbery.
The incident occurred just before 10 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
Surveillance video captured the suspect in the act. He is described as a male in his mid-20’s at 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 175 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing dark clothing and gloves and carrying a dark-colored backpack.
Deputies believe that a similar incident that occurred at the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Fruitville Road in Sarasota on May 10 may be related.
Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Section of the sheriff’s office at 941-861-4900. Citizens can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota by calling 941-366-TIPS or going online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
