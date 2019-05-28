Man arrested after cops say he was on video pulling leash so hard, dog swings into table

Video shows Florida man arrested for animal cruelty yanking dog’s leash A Hudson, Florida man was arrested after deputies saw video of him pull hard on his dog’s leash and swing the small dog around, hitting the dog against a picnic table. He was charged with animal cruelty. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Hudson, Florida man was arrested after deputies saw video of him pull hard on his dog’s leash and swing the small dog around, hitting the dog against a picnic table. He was charged with animal cruelty.

Deputies arrested a Hudson man after surveillance video showed him yanking a small dog’s leash so hard it lifted the dog off the ground.

A neighbor’s security camera captured video of Zakery Zarifis pulling on the dog’s leash while sitting on a picnic table, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Zarifis, 23, pulled the leash so hard, the dog named Cujo flew backward and yelped in pain, according to a news release.

In surveillance footage, Zarifis was seen sitting on the table when he pulls the leash and lifted Cujo off the ground, swinging the dog into the picnic table and hitting his head.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Deputies arrested Zarifis on one count of cruelty to animals.

Zarifis was also arrested on a warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.