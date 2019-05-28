Crime
Man arrested after cops say he was on video pulling leash so hard, dog swings into table
Deputies arrested a Hudson man after surveillance video showed him yanking a small dog’s leash so hard it lifted the dog off the ground.
A neighbor’s security camera captured video of Zakery Zarifis pulling on the dog’s leash while sitting on a picnic table, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
Zarifis, 23, pulled the leash so hard, the dog named Cujo flew backward and yelped in pain, according to a news release.
In surveillance footage, Zarifis was seen sitting on the table when he pulls the leash and lifted Cujo off the ground, swinging the dog into the picnic table and hitting his head.
Deputies arrested Zarifis on one count of cruelty to animals.
Zarifis was also arrested on a warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.
