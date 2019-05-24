Have you seen one of these 5 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a $3,000 reward

Fugitive who was on America’s Most Wanted caught in Florida After two decades, Michael Eugene Moore, a fugitive featured on “America’s Most Wanted”, was captured after a three-hour standoff in Palm Coast, south of Jacksonville, on January 26, 2019. He was accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in 1996. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After two decades, Michael Eugene Moore, a fugitive featured on “America’s Most Wanted”, was captured after a three-hour standoff in Palm Coast, south of Jacksonville, on January 26, 2019. He was accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in 1996.

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of one suspect and the addition of a new one.

Robert Copeland, 48, was arrested May 17 on contempt of court charges, according to the sheriff’s office. He is being held at the Manatee County Jail on $25,500 bond.

Deputies say Ronny Chavez Manon, 23, is wanted for violation of community control, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer with violence.

Authorities are still searching for four other suspects:

Darius Ballard, 26, is wanted for burglary, possession of a controlled substance, uttering a counterfeit instrument and violation of probation.

Shelby Thompson, 27, is wanted for violation of probation and uttering a forged instrument.

Virgilio Vega, 36, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

Jennifer Matteau, 43, is wanted for violation of probation and grand theft.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.