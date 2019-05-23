Manatee cops bust alleged Bradenton drug dealer after investigating him for months

Fentanyl: A Hidden Danger NIDA's Dr. Wilson Compton, one of the authors of the report about fentanyl-related overdose deaths, explains more about the of the report's findings . Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NIDA's Dr. Wilson Compton, one of the authors of the report about fentanyl-related overdose deaths, explains more about the of the report's findings .

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a months-long investigation resulted in the arrest of a Bradenton man on Thursday.

Detectives in the Special Investigations Division had been building a case against Devontae Fields in reference to narcotics distribution. The 21-year-old was arrested at the K&S convenience store in the 500 block of 30th Avenue East in Bradenton.





According to a news release, deputies set up a sting at the store around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. When Fields pulled into a parking space in a silver sedan, officers blocked him with their vehicles.

Fields reportedly crashed into the store’s wall before putting the vehicle in reverse and crashing into the deputies behind him in an attempt to escape.

Deputies were able to arrest Fields, locating various drugs — fentanyl, amphetamine, marijuana and more — in his vehicle. Fields has been charged with possession with intent to sell, tampering with evidence, possession of a vehicle for the sale of narcotics and reckless driving.

Bond information for Fields at the Manatee County Jail was not immediately available. The sheriff’s office says its investigation has closed.