Three people hurt in overnight shooting, Sarasota cops say

BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Three people were taken to a hospital after a reported shooting in the early-morning hours Wednesday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to investigate the shooting just before 3 a.m. at a parking lot in the 5700 block of Clark Road. When they arrived, deputies found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

All three people were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately released by the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said in a release everyone involved in the incident was accounted for and there was no threat to the public.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS or sarasotacrimestoppers.com.