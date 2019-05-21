Two arrested after cocaine, stolen gun found during traffic stop, cops say

(Not so) smooth criminals Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Two people were arrested after deputies stopped a vehicle to serve a warrant and found drugs and a stolen gun, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennalee Anderson, 29, and Juan Ayala-Gonzalez, 30, face multiple charges after the Saturday traffic stop.

The day before they were stopped, one of Anderson’s relatives reported to the sheriff’s office that she possibly was pawning jewelry and electronics stolen from their home, according to a news release.

Detectives found multiple items, including an Apple laptop and Yeti cooler, at a local pawn shop, a probable cause affidavit stated.

On Saturday, while detectives were conducting surveillance near Anderson’s Sarasota home in an attempt to serve warrants for her arrest, she was spotted as the passenger in a blue Toyota SUV, according to the affidavit.

Detectives pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop.

Anderson was arrested on warrants connected to the stolen items. During her arrest, deputies found methamphetamine, cocaine, pills and drug paraphernalia, according to the news release.

Anderson faces two counts of dealing in stolen property, two counts of providing false ownership of pawned items, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Xanax, possession of Dilaudid and possession of narcotic equipment. She was being held on a $24,500 bond.

During the traffic stop, deputies also saw cocaine inside the SUV, driven by Ayala-Gonzalez, according to the news release.

Ayala-Gonzalez was searched and deputies reported finding meth, cocaine and a stolen .45 caliber handgun, the release noted.

Deputies also searched Ayala-Gonzalez’s home in the 500 block of Melody Circle and reported finding heroin, meth, pills and nearly 1,500 grams of suspected synthetic cannabis as well as items that indicated the sale of drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ayala-Gonzalez faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, carrying an unlicensed firearm and displaying a weapon during the commission of a felony. He is being held on a $12,000 bond.