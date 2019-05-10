Boy, 13, arrested after cops say he threatened to rob student with a knife at school

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested after an alleged attempted robbery with a knife at a Bradenton middle school Friday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The 13-year-old is accused of putting a knife blade to another student’s ribs and reportedly saying, “This is a robbery,” around 11 a.m. at Johnson-Wakeland School of International Baccalaureate, 2121 E 26th Ave, Bradenton, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The student ran away in fear that the boy would rob him and reported the incident to the school’s resource officer, the news release stated. No injuries were reported.

The SRO found the 13-year-old boy, as well as a 3-inch pocket knife in his backpack, according to the news release. He was arrested for attempted robbery and possession of a weapon on school grounds and taken to the Juvenile Booking Facility.