Driver went the wrong way in the bank drive-thru. Cops say they hit another car and left

Bradenton police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a car in the drive-thru of a downtown bank and took off, according to a news release.

Police said a vehicle pulled into the SunTrust Bank drive-thru at 1001 Third Ave. W. going the wrong way around 11:30 a.m. on April 11. The driver tried to turn and hit another vehicle before leaving the bank.

Witnesses told police they saw a young man driving a dark blue SUV, the news release stated.

Anyone with information about the driver or the April 11 incident should contact Bradenton Police Sgt. Sean O’Leary at 941-932-9328 or sean.oleary@bradentonpd.com.



